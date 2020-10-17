Landrum’s hosts first Old-Tyme Fall Festival

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County retailer has started its fall shopping season by giving people a chance to see what Halloween might have looked like more than a century ago.
Landrum’s Homestead and Village hosted its first-ever “Old-Tyme Fall Festival” Saturday.
It featured wagon rides and blacksmith demonstrations.
Many visitors roasted marshmallows or ate homemade ice cream.
“It’s a time that people can get out, especially this year has been a very challenging year, with COVID and we have 30 acres, so it’s fresh air, it’s fun,” said Susan Landrum of Landrum’s Homestead and Village.
“I think it’s really nice for all the families to come out here and enjoy,” said Logan Prather, who was visiting with her family. “We’re enjoying it, we’re all different ages and so, there’s something for all of us to do.”
“This is great, they can relax, talk to people, get some fresh air, exercise and realize the world is still a safe place,” said Philip Pippen, another visitor from Laurel.
The Homestead and Village was established in 1984.
