Gametime - Week 7

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Week seven of the high school football season did not disappoint. With key region matchups across the Pine Belt, it made for a thrilling Friday night. Here’s a look at some the scores from around the area:
- West Marion (7) Columbia (6) – OT
- Laurel (19) West Jones (13)
- Lumberton (46) Richton (10)
- Jefferson Davis (40) Seminary (14)
- Oak Grove (58) Terry (14)
- Hattiesburg (22) Pearl River Central (13)
- Northwest Rankin (31) Petal (30)
- Taylorsville (33) Enterprise-Clarke (28)
- Perry Central (43) St. Patrick (0)
- Brookhaven (28) South Jones (17)
- Collins (18) East Marion (6)
- Poplarville (35) Purvis (7)
- Stringer (47) Leake County (30)
- Mount Olive (30) Sacred Heart (7)
- Quitman (6) Northeast Jones (4)
- Jackson Academy (56) PCS (35)
- Magee (46) Tylertown (14)
- Wayne Academy (41) Columbia Academy (22)
- Bowling Green School (20) Sylva-Bay Academy (14)
- Pearl (18) George County (9)
- Picayune (42) Long Beach (13)
- Stone (41) Greene County (0)
- Raleigh (55) McLaurin (6)
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.