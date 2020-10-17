Gametime - Week 7

By Taylor Curet | October 17, 2020 at 12:57 AM CDT - Updated October 17 at 12:57 AM

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Week seven of the high school football season did not disappoint. With key region matchups across the Pine Belt, it made for a thrilling Friday night. Here’s a look at some the scores from around the area:

  • West Marion (7) Columbia (6) – OT
  • Laurel (19) West Jones (13)
  • Lumberton (46) Richton (10)
  • Jefferson Davis (40) Seminary (14)
  • Oak Grove (58) Terry (14)
  • Hattiesburg (22) Pearl River Central (13)
  • Northwest Rankin (31) Petal (30)
  • Taylorsville (33) Enterprise-Clarke (28)
  • Perry Central (43) St. Patrick (0)
  • Brookhaven (28) South Jones (17)
  • Collins (18) East Marion (6)
  • Poplarville (35) Purvis (7)
  • Stringer (47) Leake County (30)
  • Mount Olive (30) Sacred Heart (7)
  • Quitman (6) Northeast Jones (4)
  • Jackson Academy (56) PCS (35)
  • Magee (46) Tylertown (14)
  • Wayne Academy (41) Columbia Academy (22)
  • Bowling Green School (20) Sylva-Bay Academy (14)
  • Pearl (18) George County (9)
  • Picayune (42) Long Beach (13)
  • Stone (41) Greene County (0)
  • Raleigh (55) McLaurin (6)

