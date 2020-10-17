Dozens of bikers hit the road for Ride for Recovery

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of motorcyclists took part in an annual cross-country ride Saturday to raise money for a drug recovery program in Jones County.
Nearly 40 bikers hit the back roads of Jones and Jasper counties in the 2020 Ride for Recovery, which benefits Dying to Live Ministries.
Organizers said the ride was about 80 miles.
It began and ended at Christ’s Church in Laurel.
“This is our third year to do this motorcycle ride and everyone comes out and supports us as you can see,” said Monica Broom, a team member with Dying to Live Ministries. “Our ministry depends on donations and support from our community.”
“This ministry helped save my live and I’ve seen so many others that I’ve known throughout the years that it saved their lives, so this ministry means a lot to me and I’ll do anything I can to help it,” said Thomas Mozingo, one of the riders who participated.
Dying to Live Ministries began 12 years ago.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.