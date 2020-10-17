Community creates Unity Wall art installation in Hattiesburg park

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Community members gathered at Bell-Sandifer Leisure Park downtown Hattiesburg Saturday to help create a Unity Wall public art installation.
The Hattiesburg Community Arts Center and Parks and Recreation department hosted the event.
People of all ages came out to paint a board for the wall. The boards featured characters, self-portraits, friends and family of the painters to depict the diverse population of Hattiesburg. Community Arts Center Director Emily Gallaspy says the installation is to encourage unity and support between everyone in the community and showcase how diversity can bring us together.
“I hope they take away that this is a diverse and loving community here in Hattiesburg, and that we embrace the arts and we embrace creativity and we embrace equality for all. And that if we keep saying out loud that we embrace and we live that way, it will catch and it will be the truth,” said art instructor Abigail Lenz-Allen.
The boards are placed on stakes in the ground creating a wall beside the walking trail in Bell-Sandifer Park.
