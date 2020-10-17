Clear, cool overnight with sunny skies Sunday

Overnight, expect clear and cool conditions with lows in the lower 50s. On Sunday, look for sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s. Mostly sunny skies are expected Monday through Thursday with highs in mid 80s and lows in the lower to mid 60s. Thursday, expect a stray shower with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. On Friday, there is a 40% chance for showers with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Saturday with a few showers possible early. Highs will be around 80 and lows back in the 50s.