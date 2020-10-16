USM-UTEP football game postponed

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The coronavirus has ruined the University of Southern Mississippi’s football plans for a second consecutive weekend.
The university announced late Friday morning that USM’s Conference USA road game at the University of Texas-El Paso had been postponed after the Golden Eagles' football team experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases.
“The health and safety of everyone involved continues to be our guiding force which made this decision to postpone the game the appropriate one,” USM athletic director Jeremy McClain said. "We are disappointed for our student-athletes, who will not get a chance to participate for a second-straight weekend.
“However, we will work with UTEP, in conjunction with Conference USA, to reschedule this game for later this season.”
The Golden Eagles return to action on Oct. 24 when they travel to Lynchburg, Va., to face Liberty University.
Kickoff is set for noon and the game can be seen on ESPN3.
