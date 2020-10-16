Seth Smith grabs first win at PRCC; Bobcats suffer last-minute heartache

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - It took until week three but Seth Smith can finally lift that monkey off his back and celebrate win No. 1 as Pearl River Community College’s head football coach.
The Wildcats grinded out a back-and-forth battle with East Central Community College on Thursday for a 28-21 win.
PRCC broke open a 14-14 halftime tie with Austin Davidson’s 71-yard touchdown pass to Stetson Moore three plays into the third quarter. Jakob Greer extended the lead to 28-14 with his 41-yard touchdown connection to Oak Grove grad Tavion Smith.
The Warriors drew first blood with a 7-0 lead but the Wildcats quickly answered with a nine-play, 76-yard drive capped off by a 41-yard catch-and-run from Taylorsville native’s Latreal Jones.
Freshman running back Nick Milsap gave PRCC its first lead of the night with an 8-yard touchdown run toward the end of the first quarter. The Oak Grove grad pounded out 49 yards on the ground.
Pearl River (1-2) enjoys a bye week next Thursday before visiting rivals Jones College on October 29.
Bobcats stunned on the road
Jones College led Hinds Community College for 59 minutes, 59 seconds on Thursday but when the clock read 0:00, it was the Eagles who walked away victorious.
Whether it were the way the ball bounced or the whistle blew, it seemed nothing went in favor of the Bobcats during the last minute of their 18-16 loss.
Trailing 16-3 for most of the second half, Hinds clawed its way back with two field goals before scoring its first touchdown with 46 seconds to play.
On fourth down and eight, BeSean McCray hit Jeffery Malone for a 15-yard completion which turned into a 49-yard touchdown down the sideline, even though it appeared Malone stepped out of bounds around the 35-yard line.
Jones College blocked the extra point and clutched tightly to a 16-15 lead as the Eagles lined up for an onside kick. After a lengthy scrum, Hinds recovered and quickly marched down the field to set up Connor Smith’s 25-yard game-winning field goal as time expired.
The Bobcats (1-1) jumped out to a 16-0 lead before Smith gave the Eagles their first points with a 25-yard field goal as the halftime horn sounded.
Jones freshman Romal Webb gained 142 of the team’s 166 yards rushing, including a 21-yard score to give the Bobcats a 10-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
Quaterius Hawkins added to the lead with a 51-yard touchdown strike to Bud Tolbert with 1:00 remaining in the half. Sophomore linebacker Mike Cockream led all tacklers with 12 stops and three sacks.
Jones College stays on the road with a visit to Southwest Mississippi Community College next Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
