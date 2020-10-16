Salvation Army taking applications for Angel Tree

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The holiday season is just around the corner, and the Salvation Army in Laurel is helping families have a special Christmas amid the pandemic.
Each year the Salvation Army takes applications for those that need a little extra help for the Angel Tree mission.
Applications are open for children ages 10 and under.
Because of COVID-19, this year’s application is online. You can find the application here.
Each child receives about three to four gifts, ranging from toys to clothes.
Officials say distribution day is always a meaningful time.
“We keep the tissues handy because there’s going to be tears,” said Maj. Crystal Pruitt, a corps officer with the Salvation Army in Laurel.
Pruitt says there is no embarrassment in needing a little extra help.
“For some people, especially those that never had to reach out and ask for help, it’s been very... it’s very hard,” said Pruitt. “And suddenly this year, because of COVID, many people have lost their jobs or they’re working on less income and they may need help and that’s why we’re here. There’s no shame in it at all.”
Pruitt tells WDAM some families are in need of more than toys this year.
“I have two families and the mother put on the wish list that the child needs a bed to sleep in. Two different families," said Pruitt. “Which means I don’t know where they’re sleeping. It could be the floor, the couch, with mom, but they need a bed. And, we’re going to try and make that happen. If there’s anybody out there watching that wants to help with that let me know. Because sometimes we do get donations of furniture and we’re happy to give that, but we don’t always get what we need.”
The deadline to apply is Oct. 31, and the distribution day is set for Dec. 15.
For more information, contact Pruitt by phone at 601-428-4232, or by email at Crystal.Pruitt@uss.salvationarmy.org.
