Perry County officials remember Judge Jim Poe

“Both of them were political icons for the county, and anytime you seen Carlos Herring it was always ‘sheriff’ and anytime you seen Jim Poe, it was always ‘Judge Poe,’" Nobles said. "You know, that shows the type of community that Perry County is. You know we are a loving, caring. Whether you’re still the former sheriff or the past sheriff or you’re the former judge or the past judge, people in the county don’t forget you. The community don’t forget you,” Nobles said.