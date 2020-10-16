Perry County officials remember Judge Jim Poe

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials from Perry County are remembering former Justice Court Judge James Victor Poe, who died on Tuesday at the age of 72.
“I learned a lot from him and, again, I’m a better judge from being around Jim Poe,” Judge Tim Odom said.
Poe served as District 2 judge in Perry County from 1998 to 2016.
Odom explains the type of person Poe was.
“Judge Poe was a good man, was a good family man,” Odom said. “He was a good, Christian man. He was real active in the churches, great singer, great speaker and he’s definitely made an impact on our county.”
Odom says Judge Poe was very instrumental in his life and in the lives of others.
“He took me, as so to speak, under his wing, and the knowledge that he had gathered and all, he shared it with me and helping me to get started and to keep myself out of trouble as well,” Odom said.
With the passing of former Perry County Sheriff Carlos Herring and now Poe, Sheriff Mitch Nobles says they may be gone but will never be forgotten.
“Both of them were political icons for the county, and anytime you seen Carlos Herring it was always ‘sheriff’ and anytime you seen Jim Poe, it was always ‘Judge Poe,’" Nobles said. "You know, that shows the type of community that Perry County is. You know we are a loving, caring. Whether you’re still the former sheriff or the past sheriff or you’re the former judge or the past judge, people in the county don’t forget you. The community don’t forget you,” Nobles said.
Poe’s funeral will be Saturday at 4 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Runnelstown.
