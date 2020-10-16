New data shows nearly 100 homes damaged by Hurricane Delta

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Damage assessments continue to come in, and the latest count shows that nearly 100 homes were impacted by Hurricane Delta.
The storm ripped across Mississippi last weekend, causing damage in at least nine counties.
Latest data from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) shows that 94 homes were damaged by the storm, as were four businesses, and 34 public roads.
Adams County remains the most impacted, with 59 homes and three businesses sustaining damage. In Franklin County, eight homes were impacted, as were 20 roadways.
Claiborne County and Wilkinson County also received significant damage. In Claiborne, seven homes, one business and one public road sustaining damage; and in Wilkinson, four homes and 14 public roads were affected, MEMA data shows.
Four dwellings each were damaged in Jefferson County and Lincoln County, while three homes were damaged in Warren County and two were damaged in Leflore County.
MEMA said numbers are preliminary and could change throughout the damage assessment process.
The agency is working with local emergency management officials to determine the extent of damage and is calling on residents to report damage through the MEMA self-reporting tool.
Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency on October 7. President Donald Trump approved a federal declaration on October 9.
