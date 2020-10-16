Much cooler today with breezy winds all day long

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s!
Skies will be cloudy this morning before we eventually start to clear out this afternoon. Winds will be blustery all day, generally between 10-15 mph. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s this evening, so be sure to take a warm jacket to those Friday night football games. Lows overnight will bottom out in the low 40s.
This weekend is looking nice! Highs will be in the mid-70s on Saturday with sunny skies.
We’ll be a little warmer on Sunday with highs in the low 80s under sunny skies.
Next week looks pretty quiet with only a small chance of a few stray showers on Tuesday & Wednesday. Highs will generally be in the low 80s.
