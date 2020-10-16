MSDH weekly report on COVID-19 cases, quarantines in Miss. schools

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health released its weekly report on COVID-19 numbers in schools across the state Friday
In the Pine Belt, MSDH reported 87 teachers and staff and 1,161 students were quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure during the week of Oct. 5 through Oct. 9.
Ten outbreaks have been reported in Pine Belt schools since the start of the school year. An outbreak in a school setting is defined as three or more individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 in the same group within a 14-day period.
Below is a breakdown for the 10 Pine Belt counties:
Covington County
In Covington County, seven schools reported COVID-19 statistics to MSDH.
No outbreaks have been reported in Covington County schools since the start of the school year.
Between one and five students tested positive for the virus at Collins Elementary School during the week of Oct. 5 through Oct. 9. No other schools reported positive cases in students or faculty.
In the county, one faculty member and 32 students were quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure.
Forrest County
In Forrest County, 22 schools reported COVID-19 statistics to MSDH.
Outbreaks have been reported at Forrest County Agricultural High School and in the Petal School District since the start of the school year.
Between one and five faculty members tested positive for the virus at N.R. Burger Middle School, North Forrest High School and Petal Middle School during the week of Oct. 5 through Oct. 9.
Between one and five students tested positive for the virus at FCAHS, N.R. Burger Middle, Petal Middle, Petal Upper Elementary, Scared Heart and South Forrest Attendance Center during the week of Oct. 5 through Oct. 9. Six other students tested positive in the Petal School District.
In the county, 18 faculty members and 333 students were quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure.
Greene County
In Greene County, four schools reported COVID-19 statistics to MSDH.
No outbreaks have been reported in Greene County schools since the start of the school year.
Between one and five faculty members tested positive for the virus at Leakesville Elementary during the week of Oct. 5 through Oct. 9.
Between one and five students tested positive for the virus at Greene County High School and Leakesville Elementary during the week of Oct. 5 through Oct. 9.
In the county, 6 faculty members and 78 students were quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure.
Jasper County
In Jasper County, four schools reported COVID-19 statistics to MSDH.
Outbreaks have been reported at Bay Springs High School and Bay Springs Elementary since the start of the school year.
Between one and five faculty members tested positive for the virus at Bay Springs Elementary during the week of Oct. 5 through Oct. 9.
Between one and five students tested positive for the virus at Bay Springs High and Stringer Attendance Center during the week of Oct. 5 through Oct. 9.
In the county, one faculty member and 105 students were quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure.
Jefferson Davis County
In Jefferson Davis County, one school reported COVID-19 statistics to MSDH.
No outbreaks have been reported in Jefferson Davis County schools since the start of the school year.
No faculty members tested positive for the virus during the week of Oct. 5 through Oct. 9.
Between one and five students tested positive for the virus in county school during the week of Oct. 5 through Oct. 9.
In the county, five faculty members and 100 students were quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure.
Jones County
In Jones County, 13 schools reported COVID-19 statistics to MSDH.
An outbreak has only been reported at Northeast Jones High School since the start of the school year.
Between one and five faculty members tested positive for the virus at Laurel Middle and Northeast Jones during the week of Oct. 5 through Oct. 9.
Between one and five students tested positive for the virus at Moselle Elementary, Northeast Jones, Oak Park Elementary and West Jones during the week of Oct. 5 through Oct. 9.
In the county, seven faculty members and 130 students were quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure.
Lamar County
In Lamar County, 19 schools reported COVID-19 statistics to MSDH.
No outbreaks have been reported in Lamar County schools since the start of the school year.
Between one and five faculty members tested positive for the virus at LCSD offices, Oak Grove LongLeaf, Oak Grove Lower Elementary and Sumrall Elementary during the week of Oct. 5 through Oct. 9.
Between one and five students tested positive for the virus at Lumberton Middle, Oak grove High, Purvis High, Purvis Middle and Sumrall High during the week of Oct. 5 through Oct. 9.
In the county, 27 faculty members and 181 students were quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure.
Marion County
In Marion County, three schools reported COVID-19 statistics to MSDH.
No outbreaks have been reported in Marion County schools since the start of the school year.
No faculty members or students tested positive for the virus or had to quarantine during the week of Oct. 5 through Oct. 9.
Perry County
In Perry County, four schools reported COVID-19 statistics to MSDH.
No outbreaks have been reported in Perry County schools since the start of the school year.
Between one and five faculty members tested positive for the virus at PCSD offices and Runnelstown Elementary during the week of Oct. 5 through Oct. 9.
Between one and five students tested positive for the virus at PCSD offices and Runnelstown Elementary during the week of Oct. 5 through Oct. 9.
In the county, seven faculty members and 51 students were quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure.
Wayne County
In Wayne County, six schools reported COVID-19 statistics to MSDH.
An outbreak has only been reported at Wayne Central since the start of the school year.
Between one and five faculty members tested positive for the virus at Wayne Central during the week of Oct. 5 through Oct. 9.
Between one and five students tested positive for the virus at Wayne County High and Waynesboro Riverview during the week of Oct. 5 through Oct. 9.
In the county, 15 faculty members and 151 students were quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure.
