Marion County Sheriff’s Office begins Christmas toy drive

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a toy drive to benefit Children’s of Mississippi again this year.
The department will be accepting toys at its office until Dec. 11 to help make Christmas special for patients at the state’s only children’s hospital.
Donated toys must be new and still in the package.
The hospital cannot accept the following items:
- Used items (even gently used)
- Candy
- Religious items and/or references
- Stuffed animals
- Latex balloons
- Violent video games & movies
- Toy weapons
- Food and gas gift cards over $15
- iTunes gift cards
- VISA, MasterCard, American Express gift cards.
- “Riding” toys, such as bikes, scooters, pogo sticks, wagons
- Toy kitchen sets/appliances
The sheriff’s office will be announcing future “Stuff the Truck” events at locations to collect toys.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.