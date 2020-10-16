Lumberton looks to fight off scrappy Richton Rebels

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Region play is beginning to ramp up around the Pine Belt.
Lumberton (5-1) clinched a playoff spot with Monday’s win over Salem but the Panthers still need to fight off some scrappy football teams to claim Region 4-1A.
The Richton Rebels are known for their scrappiness and they have given Richton some fits in recent years. Richton (1-3) knows how important each remaining game is in a nine-team region.
“Very well-coached, coach Rice does a really good job,” said Lumberton head coach Zach Jones. “They’re going to be hard-nosed. We know we’re going to get their best shot. They’re a young football team, they graduated a lot of kids last year, graduated the quarterback. But you see them getting better every week.”
“I think the [Robert] Henry kid still makes them go,” said Richton head coach Stephen Rice. “He’s an exceptional athlete. Defensively, they’re still aggressive. Coach Jones does a good job down there with those guys making sure they’re prepared week-in and week-out. They’re a good ball team. It’s going to be a tough challenge but like I told our kids – I’m not going down there to lose, we’re going down there to win.”
