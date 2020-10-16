Lumberton looks to fight off scrappy Richton Rebels

“I think the [Robert] Henry kid still makes them go,” said Richton head coach Stephen Rice. “He’s an exceptional athlete. Defensively, they’re still aggressive. Coach Jones does a good job down there with those guys making sure they’re prepared week-in and week-out. They’re a good ball team. It’s going to be a tough challenge but like I told our kids – I’m not going down there to lose, we’re going down there to win.”