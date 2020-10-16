Lamar Co. parents share concerns about K-5 students returning to classroom

LAMAR COUNTY , Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County parents are speaking out after the school board decided to send kindergarten through fifth-grade students back to school, only allowing virtual learning to students with a doctor’s note.
“You cannot ignore the parental concern, especially while we’re in this pandemic," said parent Sherita Johnson.
Parents voiced their concerns about the choice during Thursday night’s board meeting.
“This decision exacerbates inequities for low-income families who cannot afford or are able to provide their own transportation," said parent Kelly Lester. "They’re required to ride a bus, where social distancing can’t happen.”
“I can speak for many parents of virtual students that we felt blindsided by this decision, especially after getting such a positive message from our principal five days prior," said parent Ben McIlwain.
“We sincerely hope that you will continue to offer virtual learning options for parents even if they do not have a physicians note," said parent Jal-Hwa Shin.
One of their main concerns was that there was no parental input in the decision.
“As a concerned parent and as an educator, I’m worried about the fact that we have people making decisions who are making decisions about all of our lives and not listening to those that it will affect the most," Johnson said.
A motion to amend the rule was offered during the meeting, but no board members acted on it.
