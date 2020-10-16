Lake Terrace Convention Center announces dinosaur exhibit

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg will be opening a new dinosaur exhibit in late October.
The exhibit will focus on paleontology and the proceeds will go toward the construction of the Hattiesburg Zoo’s new educational building.
The Convention Center promoted the exhibit Friday with a life-size Triceratops placed at the zoo.
“This is the exact spot the new zoo education building will be going and the proceeds from this exhibit will go toward that education building," said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. "So we’re very excited to have it here to tease folks to what they can find at the Lake Terrace Convention Center.”
