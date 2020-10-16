Hattiesburg company, Extra Table partner to fight hunger in Miss.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg company has partnered with the organization Extra Table in a new program to fight hunger in Mississippi.
Friday morning, Stronghaven, Inc. donated nearly 17,000 boxes that will used in Extra Table’s “Box Project.”
That program will help churches, schools and clubs who want to support Extra Table with area food drives.
“These boxes will be provided (and) you take your grocery list, you shop for your box, only healthy, shelf-stable, in-date items, place them in the box, take them back to your church, business or school where you got it from, and Extra Table will take it to the food banks, to the people here in Mississippi who need it,” said Martha Allen, Executive Director of Extra Table.
“We’re not going to stop doing what we’ve been doing for the last 10 years,” said Robert St. John, founder of Extra Table. “We’re still going to raise money and use 100% of that money to deliver food, but we want people who’ve been asking how can they help to be a part of the process and this is the way right here with these boxes."
Extra Table has been assisting food pantries and soup kitchens across the state since 2009.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.