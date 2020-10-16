Fairley, Barnes face off in Covington School Board election

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people are running for the District Five seat on the Covington County School Board.
One candidate, Charles Fairley, is already on the Board.
He was appointed last June to complete an unexpired term.
His challenger, Elaine Barnes, recently retired from the Covington County School District, where she was a substitute teacher and bus driver.
“The School Board is a great place to be, to help do what I can to help the community, help to be a cohesive board, help the administration do the things that are great for the kids,” said Fairley, who is manager of AbilityWorks Inc. in Laurel and a veteran of the Mississippi Army National Guard.
“I’m a people person, I’m compassionate and I have a real passion for people and especially those who seemingly don’t see any self-worth,” said Barnes, who is also the coordinator of the annual Black Heritage Celebration in Covington County.
Fairley and Barnes will face each other in the Nov. 3 general election.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.