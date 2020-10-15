Woman found guilty on 38 counts of animal cruelty in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman will spend months behind bars and pay thousands in fines after being found guilty on 38 counts of animal cruelty in Jones County.
Interim Justice Court Judge Noel Rogers sentenced Miranda Lynn Kittrell to 114 months with six months to serve, ordered her to pay a $3,800 fine and perform 380 hours of community service.
Dozens of dogs in various stages of dehydration and malnourishment were rescued from a property in south Jones County owned by Kittrell.
Kittrell, 37, is believed to be the first person sentenced under stricter animal abuse legislation that took effect July 1 in Mississippi.
Under the former law, a person could only be charged with one count of abuse, no matter if one animal or multiple animals were involved. The new legislation allows a person to be charged for every animal involved.
Rogers also banned Kittrell from being in the presence of any domesticated animal for 15 years and order her to undergo a psychological evaluation that will cost her $3,500.
In addition to the animal cruelty case, Rogers rebuked Kittrell for failing to pay old fines from a previous case.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.