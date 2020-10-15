WATCH LIVE AT 2PM: New details released on Biloxi’s new $1.2 billion hotel, entertainment destination

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Tate Reeves, Biloxi Mayor Fofo Gilich, and execs from Universal Music are set to release new details today about the $1.2 billion entertainment destination being built on the Gulf Coast.
A press conference is being held at 2 p.m. to talk more about the plans to overhaul the old Broadwater Resort property into a a hotel and entertainment destination.
The new development is the first of three hotels being built by Universal’s UMUSIC brand. The other two cities where UMUSIC will build hotels that have been announced are Atlanta and Orlando.
Universal Music Group has quite a portfolio. Iconic companies like Abbey Road Studios, Capitol Records and Def Jam Recordings fall under its umbrella.
Now, Universal says it will combine its connection to music and some of the world’s greatest entertainers with the rich musical heritage of Biloxi to develop a UMUSIC Hotel.
Investors say the UMUSIC Broadwater Hotel in Biloxi will seamlessly integrate a stunning performance venue and a luxury hotel with an immersive architecture style.
The Biloxi hotel will be built on a 266 acre property that was once the gem of the Gulf Coast. In its heyday, the Broadwater Resort included a hotel, a marina, a golf course, and later a casino. Earlier announcements about the new project indicated investors would build all of that along with a state-of-the-art musical experience.
“Music and entertainment has always been a part of Biloxi DNA," said Mayor Gilich in an earlier news release. "What the UMUSIC Broadwater Hotel brings with its opening is reflective of this 320 plus year history. The people of the city of Biloxi, the state of Mississippi and beyond will benefit greatly from the addition of this hotel to our landscape.”
Universal Music Group selected Biloxi, Atlanta and Orlando as the first three cities where UMUSIC Hotels will be developed.
“We are excited to welcome this new property to Mississippi!" said Gov. Reeves. "The gaming industry has provided countless opportunities for good work in our state, and brought in a tremendous amount of revenue. It attracts visitors from all over the globe. Universal Music Group is a natural fit, considering the rich musical legacy of Mississippi and Biloxi in particular. This will be a great partnership that will provide a lot of fun and economic growth for the people of Mississippi.”
“Every destination holds a great story just waiting to be told through its cultural heritage and its music,” said Robert Lavia with Dakia U-Ventures LLC. “Through this new concept, we will both help people discover new ways to channel their love for music and the arts and help empower the transformation of communities worldwide through cultural, inspirational, creative and conscious collaboration. And we’re thrilled to work together with Universal Music Group who shares our vision and passion about the powerful role of culture and music for each community we touch.”
