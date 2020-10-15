Rotary Club donates dictionaries to Hattiesburg area students

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Rotary Club of Hattiesburg-Sunrise held its annual dictionary giveaway Thursday.
Around 44 third grade students at Rowan Elementary School were some of those students who received the books.
Principal Jaronda Allen said everyone is very appreciative of the donation.
“We are pushing our reading initiative ensuring our students read on a daily basis, so this will be very helpful with that initiative, so we’re thankful for the opportunity,” Allen said.
Tom Heanue, Manager of the Rotary Club of Hattiesburg-Sunrise, said the club holds fundraisers throughout the year to help purchase the dictionaries.
“We determined that, as a club, we’d like to do something to give these kids a tool to help them in their education, and a dictionary is a perfect thing,” Heanue said. “Every year, we take our fundraiser money and we purchase the dictionaries. We just want to make sure the kids have a chance to grow up and learn the English language.”
Over the course of the past 15 years, the group has donated more than 17,000 dictionaries to Hattiesburg area students.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.