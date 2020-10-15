3rd suspect charged in Hattiesburg youth coach murder investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police have arrested another suspect in the ongoing investigation into the murder of a youth sports coach in January.
HPD officials said 24-year-old Eddie Person turned himself in to law enforcement Thursday. Person had an active warrant for burglary of an occupied dwelling.
Police said the burglary charge is connected to the homicide investigation of John Anthony “Jay” Tarvin.
Tarvin, a volunteer youth sports coach, was shot to death inside his home on Presley Drive on Jan. 3, 2020.
Person is the third suspect to be arrested in the ongoing investigation.
Eddie McNair, 44, was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with obstruction of justice.
Kode Deveyon Rashad McNair, 21, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Starkville on Sept. 30 on a warrant for accessory after the fact of capital murder.
If you have any information that could aid the investigation, you’re asked to call HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.