Ole Miss having ‘issues’ with COVID-19

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - In his Wednesday press conference, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin said the team is having “issues” with a number of guys out but would not divulge how many players have been affected.
Kiffin said he thinks he knows where the Rebels latest outbreak can be traced back to, but doesn’t believe the person was in Oxford when it happened.
As of today, Ole Miss still has enough players to play against Arkansas on the road.
“I said Monday in our first meeting that this just got real," Kiffin said. "Any time you talk about things it doesn’t hit home until it happens to you. Now they’re seeing it. They’re seeing depth charts move and people have to change positions and different things. I hope it really was another reminder. It only takes one person to really screw it up.”
