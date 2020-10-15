Members of Prentiss church destroyed by tornado worshipping in temporary location

Back on April 12, the original 75-year-old James Hill Church was leveled by a tornado. (Source: Charles Herrington)
By Charles Herrington | October 15, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 3:19 PM

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of a Prentiss church destroyed in an April tornado are now worshipping in a temporary building on the site of their original church.

The congregation of the James Hill Church in the Granby Community has been participating in services in a new sanctuary built from several donated modular buildings.

The congregation of the James Hill Church in the Granby Community has been participating in services in a new sanctuary built from several donated modular buildings. (Source: Charles Herrington)

Facebook live services have been held there for about a month. Worshippers have been allowed to attend in person, but social distancing and other Coronavirus safety measures are being encouraged.

Back on April 12, the original 75-year-old James Hill Church was leveled by a tornado.

Church pastor Sean Coney says plans are in the works to build a new permanent church on a lot adjacent to the temporary location.

