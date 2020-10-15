Law enforcement agencies in Forrest, Perry counties form 12th Circuit Court Task Force

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims has said on numerous occasions, “crime has no jurisdiction."
With the formation of the 12th Circuit Court Task Force, several agencies are joining forces to combat crime across Forrest and Perry counties.
“Everybody has joined in the metro agreement for the purpose of fighting gang violence and fighting the sale and distribution of controlled substances,” said District Attorney Lin Carter.
Currently, the metro narcotics team is comprised of officers and deputies from the Hattiesburg Police Department and Forrest County Sheriff’s Department.
The 12th Circuit Court Task Force will add the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, Petal Police Department and University of Southern Mississippi Police to the group.
“This is what it’s all about, partnership. We talked about partnership early on and just coming together, working together and just taking drugs off the street,” said Assistant Hattiesburg Police Chief Peggy Sealy.
The task force will work directly with Carter’s office to prosecute those arrested.
“To those who are out their doing illegal gang activity and drug activity, we’re going to come after you. It will not be tolerated in the City of Petal,” said Petal Police Chief Matthew Hiatt.
Sims is hoping the circuit court task force will have the same success as the metro narcotics team.
“What we find is that metro, when it works together, it’s responsible for about 89% of all the drugs and firearms that are seized,” said Sims.
