Laurel Housing Authority holds breast cancer awareness parade

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Housing Authority held a breast cancer awareness parade on Thursday.
The event was held on Brown Circle and was meant to not only bring attention and awareness to the dreaded disease, but also to celebrate survivors as well.
Ailrick Young, Executive Director for the Laurel Housing Authority, said everyone involved has been touched by breast cancer.
“We had three grand marshals who were breast cancer survivors, and we not only want to bring about awareness and education, but also honor those who have been successful in battling cancer,” Young said.
Health officials say the key to preventing breast cancer is early detection and getting regular mammograms.
Those who attended the event were given educational and resource material about breast cancer.
