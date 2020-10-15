Jones Co. teen attacked outside home; dad exchanges gunfire with suspect

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Gunshots rang out after a man got home to find his teenage son being assaulted in the front yard of their Jones County home.
Now, deputies continue working to identify the suspect involved.
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to report of an assault and shooting incident on Pearman Road in the Myrick community Wednesday evening.
The sheriff’s office said a teenage boy who lived at the home was being attacked by an unidentified person in the front yard.
When the boy’s father got to the home, he reportedly exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who then ran into the woods.
The homeowner and teen were not injured.
Deputies searched the area but were unable to find the suspect. The suspect is described as a white male with a slim build and dark hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black T-shirt and had a bandanna over his face.
Deputies are asking people living in the Myrick community to keep an eye out and report suspicious activity to the sheriff’s office.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.