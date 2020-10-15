Auto theft investigation underway in Jones Co.

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding information about an auto theft that happened Thursday morning.
According to a Facebook post made by the sheriff’s department, a red 1986 Chevrolet pickup truck with a short wheelbase was stolen from Custom Carts in Laurel around 1 a.m.
If anyone has information on the identity of the suspect(s) that stole the vehicle, contact JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.