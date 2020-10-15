Auto theft investigation underway in Jones Co.

Auto theft investigation underway in Jones Co.
The vehicle pictured, a 1986 Chevrolet pickup truck with a short wheelbase, was stolen Thursday morning in Laurel. (Source: Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins | October 15, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT - Updated October 15 at 11:37 AM

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding information about an auto theft that happened Thursday morning.

According to a Facebook post made by the sheriff’s department, a red 1986 Chevrolet pickup truck with a short wheelbase was stolen from Custom Carts in Laurel around 1 a.m.

If anyone has information on the identity of the suspect(s) that stole the vehicle, contact JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.