Wayne County High School moves to virtual learning for two weeks

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County School District announced Wednesday that Wayne County High School will be moving to virtual learning for the next two weeks due to COVID-19 cases in the school.
The district said on Facebook that the decision was due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in the high school this week, which have compounded the amount of students quarantined. Superintendent Tommy Branch said the move to online learning is in accordance with Mississippi State Department of Health recommendations.
Branch said three sports teams have reported positive cases this week.
The campus will be closed for two weeks, with students set to return on Thursday, Oct. 29.
Until then, students will attend classes virtually through Google Classroom.
