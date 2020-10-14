Two arrested on weapon, drug charges in Hub City

Wauke Bullock, 28 (left), and Terence Robinson (right), 24, both from Hattiesburg, were arrested and charged with weapon and drug charges Tuesday afternoon. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins | October 14, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 3:07 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men were arrested in Hattiesburg Tuesday on weapon and drug charges.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, Wauke Bullock, 28, and Terence Robinson, 24, both from Hattiesburg, were both arrested in 100 block of Campbell Drive around 2:30 p.m.

Officers seized two handguns, one of which was previously stolen, during the arrest.

Bullock and Robinson were both arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and an active warrant through the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Bullock was also charged with possession of controlled substance, with an enhancement for possession of a firearm, and Robinson was charged with possession of a stolen firearm as well.

Both suspects were booked into the Forrest County Jail.

