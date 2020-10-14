Pine Belt Prep Football-Week VI-Roundup III

TYLERTOWN, Miss. (WDAM) - Robert Henry did a lot of everything very well Monday night for Lumberton High School.
The senior rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, caught two passes for 97 yards and completed both of his two pass attempts for another 49 yards as the Panthers rolled past Salem High School.
Lumberton (5-1, 5-0 Region 4-1A) notched its fifth consecutive victory in a game that was moved from the past weekend because of weather concerns.
Rodney Parker, who swapped in at quarterback for Henry, completed 8-of-12 passes for 175 yards. He also rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns on six carries.
The Panthers threw for 215 yards to go along with a 317-yard rushing attack. All told, Lumberton amassed 532 yards total offense.
Kelby Bush ran for 25 yards and a score on three carries and Shavante Toney ran in a 2-point conversion against the Wildcats (1-5, 1-4).
Hayden Campbell had four catches for 51 yards and added a 2-point conversion grab as well.
The Panthers will host Richton High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Rebels (1-3, 1-2) lost 28-0 to Resurrection Catholic High School last week.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Running back Marquis Crosby set a school record with 502 yards rushing on 34 carries and scored six touchdowns last week as the Bobcats won their seventh consecutive game.
Cameron Shaw added 169 yards and a touchdown for PCS, which rushed for 691 yards.
The Bobcats came up with four turnovers off the Cougars (3-5), including interceptions by Christopher Buckhalter, Reagan Grace and Landon Lofton and fumble recovery by Rad Patterson.
PCS (7-1) will travel to Jackson Academy at 7 pm. Friday. The Raiders (5-3) topped East Rankin Academy 42-7 last week.
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - D.J. Richardbey led an overwhelming Hornet ground attack with 221 yards and five touchdowns as Poplarville pocketed the Region 7-4A victory.
The Hornets, who ran for 447 yards rushing against the Tomcats, have averaged more than 55 points in consecutive region wins.
Gregory Swann rushed for 88 yards on 13 carries, Tyron Houston added 88 yards on eight carries and Matt Will had 38 yards and a touchdown on four carries.
For Stone, Triston Hickman completed 8-of-17 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns.
Rylan Brown had two catches for 50 yards and a score and Chasden Collins had six catches for 18 yards and a touchdown.
Carlos Brown rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries for the Tomcats.
Poplarville (3-2, 2-0) will host Purvis High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tornadoes (4-2, 2-4) are coming off a 28-21 loss at Sumrall High School.
Stone (2-3, 1-1) will visit Greene High School in Leakesville at 7 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats shut out Forrest County Agricultural High School 27-0 last week.
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Kayden Miller and Dalarrus Cooper each topped the 100-yard mark as the Wildcats averaged 6.6 yards per carry in the Region 7-4A victory.
Miller rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and Cooper ran for 101 yards and two carries on 14 carries.
Dre Grice added 10 yards and a touchdown on five carries.
The Wildcats (3-1, 1-1) will host Stone High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tomcats lost Thursday 42-20 to Poplarville High School,
Friday’s scheduled game between the Aggies (1-4, 0-2) and Sumrall High School (2-4, 2-0) will not be played
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Deuce Hugger threw for a touchdown and ran for another as the Hornets picked up the Region 4-5A road win last week.
Tristan Lambert caught two passes for 27 yards and a touchdown for East Central (5-1, 2-1).
Hugger completed 4-of-8 passes for 55 yards and ran for 104 yards on 15 carries.
Wayne County (2-4, 1-2) now has scored 10 points or less in half its games.
The War Eagles will not play for the next two weeks because of COVID-19 concerns.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nick Pipkins scored on a pair of touchdown runs, but the Crusaders came up short last week in the Region 4-1A contest.
Andrew Grubbs threw for 95 yards, with Jude Bishop hauling in six passes for 52 yards.
Marques Triplett rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries for Leake County (1-5, 1-3).
Leviticus Boyd added 45 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, and Derek Davis had a 2-point conversion run.
Sacred Heart (0-5, 0-4) will travel to Mt. Olive High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Pirates (2-3, 2-2) topped Sebastopol High School 28-23 last week.
