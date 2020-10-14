18-year-old in custody after deadly Laurel shooting

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened at South Park Village Apartments Tuesday night.
According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox says the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Jagerious Keys, of Laurel, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after being wanted for capital murder.
Cox says police responded to a call Tuesday night regarding a man down at South Park Village Apartments. Upon arrival, he say officers found a man in his 30s inside a F-150 truck suffering from gun shot wounds.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Cox. He says they are not releasing the victim’s name until the next of kin is notified.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Laurel Police Department.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.