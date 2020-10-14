Hub City man sentenced to 40 years for 2019 drive-by shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to 40 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections Wednesday for his involvement in a 2019 drive-by shooting.
According to Forrest and Perry Counties District Attorney Lin Carter, Doreion Dewayne Balam, also known as “Midnight Grove,” 24, of Hattiesburg, was sentenced for his convictions of Second Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder and Criminal Street Gang Activity.
The shooting took place on August 13, 2019, when the Hattiesburg Police Department was called to the area of 806 Broadway Drive in reference to the shooting that happened at a local fast-food restaurant.
During the investigation, it was learned the victim left the parking lot of the restaurant and crashed into a gas station a few blocks away after being shot in the chest and would later pass away because of his injuries at Forrest General Hospital.
The victim was later identified as Corey O’Neil Chapman.
HPD investigators developed Balam and Issac Thomas Terrell, also known as “Foe Sho,” as suspects in the shooting after looking through surveillance footage, eyewitness accounts and evidence that were collected, along with determining the suspects are gang members and the shooting was gang-related.
Balam and Terrell were arrested and indicted by a Forrest County Grand Jury.
Balam pled guilty to his charges on Sept. 11, 2020. He was sentenced by Forrest County Circuit Court Judge Bob Helfrich to 40 years in prison, with 30 years to serve day-for-day on Second Degreed Murder, 20 years to serve in prison for Conspiracy to Commit Murder and 15 years to serve in prison for Criminal Street Gang Activity.
“Criminal Street Gang violence will not be tolerated in the city of Hattiesburg and we will continue to vigorously prosecute those who break the law,” said Carter.
Terrell is set for trial in January 2021.
Carter goes on to thank HPD for the work they did on the case.
“I would like to thank the Hattiesburg Police Department for their professionalism and hard work on this case,” said Carter.
