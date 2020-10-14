HPD charges two men in separate murders investigations

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department charged two men with first-degree murder in separate investigations Tuesday.
Police charged Alex Carmichael Williams, 22, in the death of 25-year-old Jermaine Hunter on McCall Street on June 29, and 19-year-old Noah Booth was charged in the shooting death of 42-year-old William Deshaun Myers on MLK Avenue on Feb. 6, 2019.
"The detective division has worked very hard on this – the whole entire department,” HPD Capt. Branden McLemore said.
McLemore explained what drives the department in solving these crimes.
“All these crimes are very personal to us as well," McLemore said. "We become attached to the victims' families throughout these investigations and as we get attached to those families, we see the type of emotions of losing that loved one.”
McLemore said that connection motivates the department to get the family the justice they deserve.
He added that the community is crucial in helping them make arrests and that if you know something, say something. There are safe ways to anonymously report information about crimes, one of which is through Metro Crime Stoppers.
“The police department isn’t going anywhere. We’re going to stand tall for them, we’re going to stand tall on these violent offenders," McLemore said. "We’re going to utilize everything we have in the criminal justice system and to protect you.”
He added that Project EJECT helped the department arrest Booth, a repeat offender who was placed in the system.
