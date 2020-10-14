Hattiesburg man wanted for burglary in connection to homicide investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is searching for a 24-year-old Hub City man wanted in connection to the homicide of John Anthony “Jay” Tarvin.
According to police, Eddie Person is wanted for burglary of an occupied dwelling in connection to the ongoing investigation into the Jan. 3 shooting death of Tarvin, a volunteer youth sports coach in Hattiesburg.
Police found Tarvin dead in his home on Presley Drive after officers responded to a reported shooting around 11 p.m.
Two others have been charged in connection to the ongoing investigation.
Police charged 44-year-old Eddie McNair, of Hattiesburg, with obstruction of justice in the investigation on Sept. 21.
Kode Deveyon Rashad McNair, 21, was arrested on by U.S. Marshals in Starkville on Sept. 30 on an arrest warrant for accessory after the fact of capital murder in connection to the investigation.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Person, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.