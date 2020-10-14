Forrest Co. EOC hosts community mask giveaway

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Emergency Management is giving away reusable cloth face masks Wednesday.
To pick up a mask, Forrest County residents can drop by the EOC and park in front of one of the orange cones. These are designated spots for people picking up masks, and someone from inside the EOC will bring the mask outside to the vehicle.
If anyone cannot make it in person, give the Emergency Management District a call at (601) 544-5911 to arrange for a mask to be delivered.
EOC officials say although the statewide mask mandate is over, it is still in effect for Hattiesburg, and, they are doing what they can to get COVID-19 numbers down.
“We’ve seen an uptick in cases the last two weeks, especially those aged 18-25 and under,” said Forrest County Emergency Management District Executive Director Glen Moore. “So, we’re trying to make sure, you know, that everyone has the mask available to try and get our numbers to go back down.”
The Emergency Management District is also giving away surgical masks for churches and civic organizations.
The EOC is giving away masks Wednesday from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m., Thursday from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m., and Friday from 7:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. It is located at 4080 U.S. Highway 11 in Hattiesburg.
