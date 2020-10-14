Columbia Strong dedicates new home replacements from April 19 tornado

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Columbia Strong, along with the United Methodist Committee on Relief and other organizations, is continuing to help victims of last April’s tornado in Marion County get back on their feet.
This week, that organization helped two families who lost their homes in that twister get new homes.
Home dedication ceremonies for the Daryl and Markisha McCray and Stella Gillard families in Sandy Hook were held Tuesday night.
Each family received a new mobile home to replace one lost in that April 19 storm.
“We had 12 total [home replacements] that came from our initial round of interviews and intake and we dedicated our 4th and 5th [Tuesday] night,” said Maggie Ingram, a case manager for UMCOR and a volunteer with Columbia Strong. “We have two more that we’ll be dedicating in the next couple of weeks, so that’s a total of seven we’ve put in place so far and we’ll have five more that we’re working on right now.”
Columbia Strong is needing additional funds to complete its work.
Ingram says about $100,000 is needed for projects related to the April storm.
“We approve cases and ask for resources based on need not based on what we have and The Lord always provides,” Ingram said.
Columbia Strong is also assisting several tornado victims with home repairs.
For ways to help, you can visit Columbia Strong’s website.
