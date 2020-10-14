Chilly morning going into a nice afternoon

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 50s! Skies will be sunny all day long. Highs will be nice as we top out in the low 80s. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s this evening with lows in the mid-50s overnight.
Skies will be nice and sunny tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid-80s with lows in the mid-50s.
A big cold front will move through Friday. This will drop our temperatures 10-15 degrees! Highs on Friday will only be in the low 70s! It will be a bit cool for those Friday night football games. By Saturday Morning, lows will fall into the mid-40s area-wide!
This weekend is looking nice! Highs will be in the low 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Lows will be in the 40s.
Next week looks pretty quiet with only a small chance of showers on Tuesday. Highs will generally be in the low 80s.
