Bombshell Comics in Hattiesburg closing its doors

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After nearly two decades, Bombshell Comics on Hardy Street is closing its doors at the end of October.
The owner says that the business never fully recovered after being closed for nearly two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Owner Jarred Howze says it was a tough decision to make.
“You’re losing something that’s been in this town for almost 20 years and it has gone from one owner to the next, has moved locations and grown, to all of a sudden it’s going to be gone in less than an month," Howze said. "It’s not an easy thing to lose.”
The public is invited to attend a costume party which will be held at the store on Halloween.
