Wicker, Palazzo speak about day two of Barrett confirmation hearings

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday hosted day two of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker and 4th District U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo agree Barrett is doing well in the hearings and will be confirmed.
“I think the general public watching will conclude that she’s a top-notch lawyer, she’s a top-notch judge, she’s not coming in there with an agenda,” Wicker said.
“She’s exactly what we need,” Palazzo said. “Her last quote that I read [said] that she will interpret the Constitution and laws as written, I think that’s extremely important for all Americans.”
Wicker and Palazzo were in Hattiesburg Tuesday to help the city celebrate the acquisition of two federal grants that will assist it in building two new railroad overpasses.
That $26 million project should help ease traffic delays in downtown Hattiesburg.
