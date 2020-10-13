Wicker, Palazzo join Hattiesburg leaders to discuss overpass projects

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Sen. Roger Wicker and Rep. Steven Palazzo visited the Hub City Tuesday to officially congratulate Hattiesburg on two federal grants that will help fund two overpasses on Hall Avenue.
The city says the overpasses should help alleviate traffic delays caused by passing trains in downtown. Hattiesburg released a 3D video rendering of what drivers can expect after the overpasses are complete that you can view below.
The total project cost is around $26 million, and the federal government will be paying for two-thirds of it through grants.
Mayor Toby Barker publicly thanked Wicker and Palazzo for their roles in making it happen.
“It’s not only a health and safety issue for the residents and the people who come to visit Hattiesburg and the commuters that come through, but it’s going to improve everyone’s quality of life,” Palazzo said.
“Like the mayor says, this is a game-changer, and a day that we’ll look back on as really being the next step in the re-development of a great downtown for a great Hub City,” Wicker said.
Barker said the city hopes to break ground on the east overpass in 2021, with construction possibly beginning on the second overpass in 2022.
