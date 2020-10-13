Sunny and dry midweek; cold front moves in Friday

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off this Tuesday morning partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 60s.Skies will clear out as we go into the afternoon. Highs will be nice as we top out in the low 80s.
Temperatures will fall into the low 70s this evening and then into the low 50s overnight.
Skies will be nice and sunny Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-80s with lows in the mid-50s. A big cold front will move through Friday. This will drop our temperatures 10 to 15 degrees. Highs on Friday will only be in the low 70s.
It will be a bit cool for those Friday Night Football Games. By Saturday Morning, lows will fall into the mid-40s area wide.
This weekend is looking nice. Highs will be in the low 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Lows will be in the 40s.
