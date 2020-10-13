SCRMC announces changes to visitation policy

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - South Central Regional Medical Center is loosening some of the restrictions in its visitor policy that have been in place during the pandemic.
“We know limited patient visitation during the pandemic has been difficult on patients, their friends and their family members. Our hearts have gone out to those we have cared for during this time. Patient and staff safety has always been top priority at South Central Regional Medical Center. We review the guidelines provided by the Mississippi State Department of Health and CDC daily and expanding patient visitation is within these guidelines,” said Beth Endom, Chief Nursing Officer at SCRMC.
Patients on medical and surgical floors will now be able to have visitors, but only one visitor will be allowed in the room at a time.
For patients in labor and delivery, two guests will be allowed, but only one will be allowed in the room at a time. The second guest will have to remain in the waiting room
Visiting hours are from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. each day, except for patients in the intensive care unit.
“Two visitors will be allowed per patient visitation period in the ICU, however, they will be allowed to visit the patient one at a time,” Endom said. This will allow a maximum of 8 ICU patient visitors a day which doubles the number of visitors currently allowed to visit ICU patients," she said. Visitation hours for ICU will continue to be 6 a.m., 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., 7 days a week. Visitation will be limited to 20 minutes per time period.
All policy changes will go into effect at 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 19.
Visitors will still be required to wear a mask while inside the hospital and go through a screening station. Visitation will still be limited to those 18 and older.
