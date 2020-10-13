Safari Tails provides hands-on animal education to visitors

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - For the last five years, Safari Tails: Teaching about Animals In Live Shows has given the community a hands on learning experience for a variety of animals.
“We literally have almost anything and everything," said owner Arianna LeVine. "From invertebrates all the way to reptiles, mammals to some types of farm animals. We have kangaroos, a sloth, we just got a new little monkey, so we literally have pretty much any type of animal. We have zebras and camels.”
LeVine says her family has always grown up with animals and that created the safari seemed like a great idea.
“I grew up with tons of animals. We’ve always had animals," LeVine said. "I decided I wanted to basically start my own zoo, so here we are. Within the past five years we’ve just grown and keep growing.”
LeVine says they strive to give people a better understanding of the animals as well as help conquer some fears.
“A lot of people don’t even know what these animals are, much less see them in person," LeVine said. "Whenever they see them in person and actually interact with them, it’s a whole new level of understanding for them.”
Along with tour groups, Safari Tails also hosts different events. On Nov. 6, it will have a kangaroo yoga class from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tickets for that are $55.
Safari Tails tours are available by appointment only. To schedule a tour, you can call 601-809-5683. For more information about the tours, visit the Safari Tails website.
