Ribbon cut on Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at Children’s of Mississippi

“Miracle was born at only 23 weeks. The attending NICU doctor said that in all his years of practice, he had never seen a baby that tiny survive,” said her grandmother, Aretha Edwards. “Her life was saved. Here in the Sanderson Tower, babies like Miracle will have the best care in 88 private NICU rooms. We’re so grateful that families like ours will be able to have space to bond with their newborns. The new NICU floors will be where those babies and those families will get their best start.”