Ole Miss administrators hold virtual Parents and Families Town Hall

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - University of Mississippi administrators held a virtual Parents and Families Town Hall Monday to address the frustration and concerns of some parents over online classes and other issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Before the question and answer session, Chancellor Glen Boyce and Alex Langhart, Director of University Health Services gave an overview of what Ole Miss is doing to adjust to the changes forced by the pandemic.
There was a panel of 10 administrators, representing a wide variety of university departments. Many parents joined in from other states to express their concerns.
The first question, “If masks work, why are 99-percent of classes online or virtual?”
In part of his response, Noah Wilkin, Provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, said they are still following the guidelines of public health officials.
Noah Wilkin said, “They still require the six feet social distancing within classrooms which cuts down our classroom capacities. We do teach over 4300 sections in a semester, so that’s a large number of sections being offered by over a thousand faculty members and instructors. It may interest you to know that we have classrooms of lots of different sizes on campus.”
Some parents and students had complained they felt like they were being ripped off.
You can see the entire hour long virtual town hall meeting by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.