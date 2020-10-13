713 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 105,941 since the outbreak started in the spring.
MSDH reported 713 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths on Tuesday. The health department said the virus has killed 3,115 people in Mississippi.
Of the 713 new cases, 63 were reported in the Pine Belt.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 12,248 COVID-19 cases and 342 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 883 cases, 25 deaths
- Forrest: 2,845 cases, 76 deaths
- Greene: 428 cases, 17 deaths
- Jasper: 644 cases, 11 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 379 cases, 11 deaths
- Jones: 2,720 cases, 81 deaths
- Lamar: 2,012 cases, 37 deaths
- Marion: 915 cases, 42 deaths
- Perry: 462 cases, 21 deaths
- Wayne: 959 cases, 21 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 94,165 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, more than 904,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.