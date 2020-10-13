Man shot in Jasper County, suspect arrested

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Sheriff’s deputies in Jasper County are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened at a home on County Road 15533 in the Montrose community around 2 p.m.
The victim, a 29-year-old man, was shot once in the back and rushed to South Central Regional Medical Center in an ambulance.
Officials said the alleged shooter, identified as 30-year-old Cole Nester, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a vehicle.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.