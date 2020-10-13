Hattiesburg man charged with murder in June shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department charged a Hub City man with murder Tuesday in the shooting death of 25-year-old Jermaine Hunter.
HPD public information officer Ryan Moore said 22-year-old Alex Carmichael Williams was charged with first-degree murder after he surrendered to police.
Police asked for the public’s help locating Williams on Sunday after police issued an active warrant for his arrest on a murder charge.
Hunter was killed outside his home on McCall Street on the night of June 29.
Officers responded to the shooting around 7:15 p.m. and found Hunter dead at the scene.
Williams has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.