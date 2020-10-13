Hattiesburg man charged with murder in June shooting

Hattiesburg man charged with murder in June shooting
Alex Carmichael Williams is charged with first-degree murder in the June shooting death of Jermaine Hunter. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff | October 13, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT - Updated October 13 at 4:55 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department charged a Hub City man with murder Tuesday in the shooting death of 25-year-old Jermaine Hunter.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on McCall Street on June 29 around 7:15 p.m.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting on McCall Street on June 29 around 7:15 p.m. (Source: WDAM)

HPD public information officer Ryan Moore said 22-year-old Alex Carmichael Williams was charged with first-degree murder after he surrendered to police.

Police asked for the public’s help locating Williams on Sunday after police issued an active warrant for his arrest on a murder charge.

Hunter was killed outside his home on McCall Street on the night of June 29.

Officers responded to the shooting around 7:15 p.m. and found Hunter dead at the scene.

Williams has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.