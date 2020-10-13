Jones County School District returns to traditional setting

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County School District started its second quarter Tuesday in a traditional setting.
“We can always go back to our A/B schedule if the need arises for that, but for the time being we’re going to try to proceed with all students in school every day,” Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker said.
Parker says lower COVID-19 numbers in the state and requests for in-person learning played a huge part in their decision.
“We had a lot of our parents and even some of our students that asked us to return to all students attending every day,” Parker said. “They felt like they weren’t getting what they needed just by attending every other day. So we felt like it was time to have all of our students return to school.”
Although the number of students on campus will now increase, he says enrollment is still low.
“If you compare our enrollment to where we were this time last year, we’re down about 9%, or about 700 students, and it’s a little less than that if you compare the number we had through our first month of school this year as compared to what we ended school last spring,” Parker said. “So, we are down and that’s a significant number.”
As students return to a traditional setting, COVID-19 safety guidelines will still be in place these second nine weeks.
“We kept a lot of the same protocols in place, I don’t think it’s time for us to let our guard down,” Parker said. “We’re fixing to move into flu season, we’re fixing to move into colder weather and we don’t really know what to expect from the COVID virus moving forward.”
Parker says they will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases and make any necessary adjustments if needed.
“It’s still our intention to provide a safe and orderly environment for our students as safe as possible and as we have issues arise we’re going to be prepared to address those and still try to prepare our students academically for whatever they choose to do,” Parker said.
Parker says start and end times for students in grade levels 7 to 12 will remain the same, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
